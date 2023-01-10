© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Long COVID researchers in CT to get part of $10 million in federal funding

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published January 10, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST
Dr. James Samuel Pope walks from his office to the ICU at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on January 18, 2022.
Joseph Prezioso
/
AFP via Getty Images
Pulmonologist Dr. James Samuel Pope walks from his office to the ICU at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on January 18, 2022.

The federal government recently allocated $10 million for long COVID research, and some of that money is arriving in Connecticut, including at Yale and UConn.

“The federal government is committing, for the first time, specific amounts of money to do the research and provide the treatment that will be coming to Connecticut and other states around the country,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Tuesday at Hartford Hospital.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 23 million people are out of work because of long COVID – symptoms last three or more months after first contracting coronavirus. Symptoms include chronic headache, fatigue, trouble breathing, blood clots, rapid heart rate and brain fog.

According to the CDC, 1 in 13 adults in the U.S. have long COVID symptoms.

“We can extrapolate from this disease how we can look at other respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, an infectious diseases specialist at Hartford Hospital. “And so that’s why the importance of the research is there. Our experiences and our knowledge for all these is ever evolving at this point.”

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
