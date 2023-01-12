© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

'Beyond Vietnam': New Haven group holds public reading of landmark Martin Luther King Jr. speech

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kelsey Hubbard
Published January 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking during an anti-war demonstration in New York City in 1967.
Don Rice
/
Library of Congress
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking during an anti-war demonstration in New York City in 1967.

Martin Luther King Jr. is universally remembered as standing up for peaceful methods of protest to bring about societal change. As the world takes the third Monday in January to remember the renowned civil rights leader, the Greater New Haven Peace Council is set to celebrate his memory and read aloud King’s famous “Beyond Vietnam” speech.

Delivered in April of 1967, "Beyond Vietnam" brought to the forefront King’s condemnation of the Vietnam War and the escalating militarization of the U.S. economy. In King’s message, he emphasized how the growing military industrial complex was diverting money away from programs created to help fight poverty at home in the U.S.

“Rev. Martin Luther King spoke passionately that for the peoples’ movements to be successful, inequality, poverty and militarism had to be fought against together," said Henry Lowendorf, chair of the Greater New Haven Peace Council. "Civil Rights, and the other movements, wouldn’t be successful unless they did this.”

Lowendorf said King’s words are as true today as they were 55 years ago. Quoting King's from "Beyond Vietnam," Lowendorf added: “A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.”

The Greater New Haven Peace Council said its goal is to bring together different movements and organizations for the reading of this famous speech, including unions, civil rights groups and people involved with education and health care, to point out the importance of carrying on King’s message.

The reading of “Beyond Vietnam” will take place on Friday, Jan. 13 at 12 p.m. at the New Haven City Hall.

News
Kelsey Hubbard
See stories by Kelsey Hubbard

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate