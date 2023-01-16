Aaliyah Edwards shines, Azzi Fudd leaves with injury in UConn win over Georgetown

In an aggressive physical battle at Hartford’s XL Center Sunday, UConn found itself trailing Georgetown by two points after the first period. With 13 turnovers at the half, the Huskies held a slim lead of 24-23.

The Hoyas defense caused havoc for the Huskies’ forwards, covering them with three defenders at times. UConn guard Azzi Fudd came into the game sinking a three-pointer from the floor before banging knees with Georgetown’s Ariel Jenkins late in the second period; Fudd did not return.

The disrupted flow of the offense showed in balls not finding the net as the team shot only 32% in the first half.

Head coach Geno Auriemma’s remarks on the way to the locker room at the break said it all.

“Very little effort to rebound the ball, to play defense, to attack on offense, to move without the ball," he said. "It’s the first time all year; we just had a lot of guys not show up today.”

The Huskies would turn things around in the second half, defeating the Hoyas — that's despite an injury-marred season as several UConn players have been sidelined.

The Huskies kicked off the third period with a 16-2 run during the first five minutes, taking the lead, 40-25. Many of those points came from foul shots as Georgetown muscled their way through.

1 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 takes a hard shot in the face from Georgetown Hoyas forward Brianna Scott #15 during UConn's 65-50 victory at the XL Center in downtown Hartford, Conn. on January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 2 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies guard Nika Mühl #10 drives the ball past the screen as the UConn Huskies overcome the Georgetown Hoyas 65-50 at the XL Center, Hartford on January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 3 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd #35 shoots for three in the first half against Georgetown at the XL Center in Hartford on January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 4 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz #14 defends against Georgetown Hoyas guard Kelsey Ransom #1 as the Huskies overcome the Hoyas 65-50 in Hartford, January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 5 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 drives in the paint on her way to a double-double during the Huskies' victory over the Georgetown Hoyas in Hartford on January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 6 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies forward Aubrey Griffin #44 is hit by Georgetown Hoyas forward Graceann Bennett #33 in the second half as the UConn Huskies defeated the Georgetown Hoyas 65-50 at the XL Center in downtown Hartford on January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 7 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas The UConn Huskies walk up the court during a tough first half during their game against the Georgetown Hoyas in Hartford on January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 8 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn guard Nika Muhl #10 during a time out in the second half during their game against the Georgetown Hoyas in Hartford on January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 9 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks with his team during a time out in the second half. UConn won over the Georgetown Hoyas 65-50 at the XL Center in downtown Hartford on January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 10 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies forward Dorka Juhasz #14 gets the offensive rebound against the Georgetown Hoyas at the XL Center in Hartford, January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 11 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies forward Lou Lopez Senechal #11 drives past Georgetown Hoyas forward Jada Claude #12 along the baseline as UConn takes on Georgetown at the XL Center in Hartford, January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public 12 of 12 — UConn Huskies vs Georgetown Hoyas UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards #3 flies to the basket during the team's win over Georgetown 65-50 at the XL Center in Hartford, January 15, 2023. Joe Amon/Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public

The period ended with UConn opening up the lead 44-31. Strong in the fourth, Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards picked up her seventh double-double. Edwards scored 17 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal with her 36 minutes of play.

Forward Dorka Juhasz also played 36 minutes and hit a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Limited on healthy players after postponing a game just a week ago, the Huskies had five players putting in well over 30 minutes in the game: Nika Mühl had 38 minutes, Aubrey Griffin had 35 minutes and Lou Lopez Senechal clocked 34.5 minutes.

There were 23 turnovers in this “ugly scrum,” as Auriemma called it; it was their sixth game with 20 or more turnovers.

But with a final score of 65-50, the Huskies moved on to 15-2 for the season and 8-0 in the Big East.

UConn takes on Seton Hall Tuesday night in New Jersey.