Pandemic fuels massive growth in Connecticut home sales

Connecticut has seen a massive growth in home sales over the past two years since the start of the pandemic in the United States. State lawmakers say Connecticut was one of the top places in the country where people migrated during the pandemic. Remote work trends became normalized, allowing people to move places where they can afford to buy a home.

State legislators gathered for the Housing, Planning and Development, Insurance Committees Informational Forum to discuss these trends, as well as some challenges the state faces in terms of prices, resources, and underbuilding.

Dr. Jessica Lautz, is the Deputy Chief Economist and Vice President of Research at the National Association of Realtors. She said the drive to move to Connecticut mainly comes from those seeking affordability. The state typically had lower interest rates and lots of housing available. However, since the burst over the past two years, prices have increased, and there are less homes for purchase.

Dr. Lautz says there is a lack of inventory and underbuilding, given the demand for homes.

“What I would encourage in every local community is not only to look at the struggles of bringing a brand new home into that community, but also look at ways of converting existing buildings into residential properties,” she suggests. “Whether that means conversions of hotels, motels, vacant malls- anything that could bring in a residential unit could be quite helpful Lautz also suggests looking into ways to bring new properties in and building a better inventory for Connecticut residents.

The forum also focused on the lack of building materials within the state. Robert Dietz, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President for Economics and Housing Policy with the National Association of Home Builders, says that the demand for building materials is higher than ever and building entry level construction will lead to affordable housing.

He refers to the “5 L’s” - lack of labor, lots, lumber, lending to builders, and legal and regulatory burdens. Dietz states there is a 12% growth rate in building materials - the cost has not decreased, but the supply is slowly increasing for contractors.