News

Winter storm warning issued as Connecticut prepares for first major snowfall of the season

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST
Winter Storm Bobby
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: The National Weather Service is forecasting snow accumulations up to 9-inches in parts of Connecticut from a storm moving over the state Monday evening.

Connecticut will see the first major snowfall of the season starting Monday night.

Snow is expected to move into Connecticut Monday evening with heavy snowfall overnight. Expect total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, while some areas in the northwestern part of the state could get more.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Connecticut starting Monday evening through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties can expect heavy snow with total accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. The heaviest snow and the lowest visibility will occur from late Monday evening into the overnight hours with light snow continuing to accumulate Tuesday morning.

"Plan for extra time for the Tuesday morning commute," Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas said. "School delays and cancellations are likely."

Along the coast, heavy snow is expected with sleet also possible. The NWS predicts total accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

In Litchfield County, snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches are expected with the highest accumulations expected in the hills. "Travel could be very difficult," the NWS warns. "The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute."

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high in the mid 40s.

News
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill

