Hartford Public Library expands services at branches while downtown location remains closed

Hartford Public Library is expanding programs and resources at other branches and outside locations since the downtown branch remains closed due to flooding from late December.

Library branches are doing “tremendous work” in offering services following the flooding, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

“It’s the whole community coming together to make sure that we’re not missing a beat and providing the same great service to the community that our libraries always do,” Bronin said at a recent press conference.

Library officials have said that parts of the library may reopen this summer, but there’s no formal estimate as to when the building will fully reopen.

A pipe burst damaged book displays, CDS and videos, along with walls and floors. The library system has launched the HPL Restore & Renew campaign to raise money to pay for repairs and restorations.

Library patrons can still access library resources at different locations. Meanwhile, officials say the Barbour Library is closed while repairs are being made to the library’s heating system.

YOUmedia

The YOUmedia studio, which teaches animation and design, is operating out of the Albany Branch and is open from 1-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-5 p.m. on Friday. Contact YOUmedia at youmedia@hplct.org

The American Place

Programs through The American Place have been relocated to other sites across the Hartford Public Library system and in the city. The program includes adult education and immigration services and offers GED prep, citizenship and English language classes. For questions, call 860-695-6337 or email tap@hplct.org.

Baby Grand Jazz series

Hartford Public Library’s Baby Grand Jazz concert series will be held at Center Church at 60 Gold St. as scheduled, Sundays at 3 p.m. through April 23. The final performance on April 30 will take place at the Artists Collective, 1200 Albany Ave.

