Meet Snowflake, an old cat at a CT vet clinic that comforts pets and humans

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
Published March 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST
Cat gets a second chance
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Snowball, a 17 year old domestic shorthair, strolls across the reception desk at Compassionate Care Veterinary Hospital in Berlin Connecticut.

Snowflake is a 17-year-old domestic shorthair cat. One day, her life was turned upside down after the sudden death of her elderly owner. After a life of love and snuggles, and with nobody to take care of her she was brought to Compassionate Care in Berlin to be euthanized.

"It was unfortunate that the woman was elderly and may not have had the remaining family,” Dr. George Keech, veterinarian, and owner of Compassionate Care said. But after a little time with Snowflake he decided to adopt her as a pet for the clinic.

Even with Snowflake’s good fortune and a healthy appetite she started losing weight. She was eventually diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and with treatment her weight stabilized.

Keech says that initially, Snowflake was very nervous and shy with others. Two years later, Snowflake overcame her fears and became a kind of the clinic’s social worker, providing emotional support to animals and people that visit.

"Even our mailman comes in, and the most important thing for him is to be greeted by Snowflake,” Keech said. “He comes in looking for her and wants to pet her. I think because of her friendliness just makes people so much at ease."

In a survey conducted by Human Animal Bond Research Institute 76% of pet owners responded that their personal health has improved after getting a pet. But, approximately 920,000 shelter animals are euthanized each year according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Cornwall College Newquay Centre for Applied Zoology, says emotional support animals offer a variety of health benefits, including lowering blood pressure.

"She's 17, I think that shows compassion not only for myself but from all my staff, and people feel much more at ease when they have to bring their pets in for that final visit,” added Keech. “Every day can be challenging. But these pets, including Snowflake and the affection she shows us, make the end of the day much more enjoyable.”

Cat gets a second chance
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Snowball chases fish across a screen at the front desk of Compassionate Care Veterinary Hospital in Berlin Connecticut.

Maricarmen Cajahuaringa
