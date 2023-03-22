© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Norwalk invests additional $1.25 million into MLK Corridor

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published March 22, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
Martin Luther King Jr. Corridor
Abigail Brone
/
Connecticut Public
Harry Rilling, mayor of Norwalk, at the South Norwalk library to announce an additional $1.25 million to go toward MLK Corridor improvements, specifically the low-interest loan program for home exterior repairs and the facade improvement program in Norwalk, Connecticut March 22, 2023.

With an additional $1.25 million in state and local funding, announced Wednesday, the city of Norwalk will be able to continue two programs aimed at improving the Martin Luther King Jr. Corridor in South Norwalk.

The facade improvement and low-interest loan programs were announced last June. The $1.25 million will be separated between the two programs, with $750,000 dedicated to facade improvements, and the remaining $500,000 funding the low-interest loans, according to city Communications Director Michelle Woods Matthews.

Following the new round of funding, the city began accepting applications for both programs Wednesday, Woods Matthews said.

In the last five years, the city and Norwalk Redevelopment Agency refurbished the exterior of 30 homes through the facade improvement program, totaling $1.4 million, Redevelopment Agency Executive Director Brian Bidolli said.

Using the newly allocated $750,000, the city will be able to fix up an additional 30 homes, Bidolli said. The facade improvements come at no cost to the home owners, with city and Redevelopment Agency employees helping the homeowners fine tune the work to be done and identify qualified contractors.

“What this is really trying to do is reinvest in the community,” Bidolli said. “We spend a lot of time trying to develop property but we want to make sure we are preserving the existing communities we are here to serve.”

For the facade improvement program, each housing unit can receive a $25,000 grant, with a $100,000 maximum per property, according to city documents.

For owner- and renter-occupied properties, the joint occupants’ wages must not exceed the income limits for eligibility. The eligibility parameters range from an income of about $101,000 for a family of one to $191,000 for a family of eight, according to the document.

Eligible homes lie within the MLK Corridor boundaries, which run along MLK Jr. Drive, according to the documents. Renters and homeowners of properties within the designated area can apply for either the loan or facade program.

News
Abigail Brone
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate