© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Efforts to increase affordable housing in Fairfield County underway amid market squeeze

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:39 PM EDT
FILE: A woman walks past newly renovated housing units in the Colonial Village public housing complex in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A woman walks past newly renovated housing units in the Colonial Village public housing complex in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Leer en español

Rising rent and mortgage interest rates are causing a squeeze on Fairfield County’s housing market. Developers in Connecticut are looking for ways to ease the squeeze placed on middle-income renters.

Not only is there a lack of deeply affordable apartments in Fairfield County, but there aren’t enough options for renters on the higher end of the affordability needs, according to Andrew Bolger, a senior data and research analyst at the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA), a quasi-public agency that helps create affordable housing.

“There are more units available than there are households in the middle of the market,” Bolger said.

Bolger explained this is causing a squeezing effect in the middle.

Recently at a Fairfield County Talks Housing meeting, Bolger outlined new data regarding Fairfield County’s housing market. It showed that many renters are being forced to pay more than they can comfortably afford for an apartment, and other renters are opting for apartments below what they could afford, leaving less options for lower-income renters.

“Because there's a lack of units that are affordable to the lowest income renters, they are essentially forced to rent up into units that are affordable to someone, say, someone earning 50% AMI (area median income),” Bolger said.

In Fairfield County, the average rent has increased between 20% and 30% over the last six years, Bolger said.

Recently, CHFA stepped up efforts to generate housing for different income levels in Fairfield County, funding several mixed-income housing developments in Bridgeport, Darien and Greenwich.

Along with generating more affordable rental options, CHFA works to educate prospective homeowners on the homebuying process. It also creates affordable homeownership opportunities.

CHFA provides assistance to homebuyers earning below 120% AMI.

“In Bridgeport that equates to, depending on the household size and location, about $133,000 up to $171,000,” Bolger said.

CHFA also operates Connecticut’s Time to Own program, which provides forgivable loans for first-time homebuyers. In Fairfield County, nearly 500 families have been able to purchase homes through the program since it began in 2022.

CHFA is keeping an eye on how the current presidential administration may impact its programming, Community Engagement Officer Terry Nash said.

Some programs cannot be eliminated or defunded immediately since they are in place by law, Nash said.

“HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development) funding has been paused, but not eliminated, and there are certain programs that are now under review for audit,” Nash said. “It seems like everything's up for review. So we've been told that it's fair to say business as usual until told otherwise.”
Tags
News Fairfield CountyLatest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.