© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Lamont announces high-dosage tutoring program to counter pandemic learning loss

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lesley Cosme Torres
Published March 29, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
TESOL
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
TESOL teacher Adriana Rodriguez during a math session with 5th graders at Michael D Fox Elementary School in Hartford, Connecticut March 01, 2022.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Charlene Russell Tucker, commissioner for the state Department of Education, announced the state is launching an intensive math tutoring program for students in grades 6-9, who suffered from learning loss during the pandemic.

State education officials approved The Connecticut High Dosage Tutoring Program after the 2021-2022 state assessments highlighted a decline in math scores among students statewide. According to the assessment, students in grades 6-8 may be a year or more behind in math.

The state Department of Education is allocating $10 million of its federal COVID-19 recovery funds to support the program.

Ajit Gopalakrishnan, chief performance officer for the Connecticut State Department of Education, said the tutoring program would likely be implemented during school hours. Gopalakrishnan believes students who are enrolled will experience academic improvement.

“If you have tutors working in small groups, ideally no more than four, ideally during the school day, working in concert with the teacher. The evidence bears out higher grades in the classes they take, higher test scores, fewer course failures,” Gopalakrishnan said.

Lamont said when implemented correctly, this nationally recognized educational strategy can assist children in learning one to two years of math beyond what they might typically achieve in the classroom.

The state Department of Education is scheduled to make this tutoring program available in Connecticut schools during the 2023-2024 academic year.

News
Lesley Cosme Torres
See stories by Lesley Cosme Torres

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate