Connecticut summer businesses set for growth, as experts predict a strong season

Connecticut Public Radio | By Emily Caminiti
Published April 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
Beluga whale exhibit at Mystic Aquarium
John Greim
/
Getty
Seasonal businesses may see a boost this year as pandemic restrictions ease and inflation pushes residents to opt for destinations closer to home, such as Mystic Aquarium.

Experts forecast that summer businesses in Connecticut should continue to see improvements this year.

Seasonal businesses can be a challenge in the tourism industry. However, summer businesses actually thrive in Connecticut, said Ken Goroshko, an executive in residence at the University of Hartford’s department of economics, finance, and insurance.

Goroshko has over 35 years of experience in the corporate world, prior to his teaching days. He said the state’s tourism spending is significant, generating roughly $9.3 billion and employing over 125,000 people.

“We have a state that’s very, very rich in terms of tourism diversity options,” Goroshko said.

Connecticut offers a variety of beaches — places that optimize on seasonal summer business, he said.

“The level of diversity of the tourism options in the state of Connecticut is immense and that’s one of our strengths here,” Goroshko said.

Connecticut’s marinas also make a big impact on tourist attraction, said Fred Carstensen, professor of finance and economics and the director of UConn’s Center for Economic Analysis.

Carstensen said that Connecticut attracts many people who fish during summer due to its more plentiful freshwater fish population, such as trout, compared to surrounding areas.

In a survey conducted at some state marinas last year, Carstensen found many people who fish make the day trip from Rhode Island or Massachusetts. There are over 865 ports in Connecticut. However, he acknowledged that New York has a more favorable tax environment for boats, unlike Connecticut.

The trajectory for this season “looks good” and Carstensen expects strong growth in Connecticut this summer, after years of being at a plateau.

Like last season, many businesses are scrambling for employees right now, Goroshko said.

“Labor supply is limited, and as a result, it causes wages to go up because of the degree of demand, which is significant, versus the limited supply,” he said.

Connecticut is typically competing against other surrounding summer businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and even New Jersey.

But Goroshko said inflation may actually be a positive pressure for Connecticut summer businesses.

“You’re seeing a lot more people reassess local opportunities,” Goroshko said.

Another source of optimism? The continued decline of COVID-19 cases and people returning to pre-pandemic activities.

