Sen. Blumenthal criticizes U.S. Army helicopter program after Sikorsky rejection

Connecticut’s Congressional Delegation is upset at the federal government after it sided with the army’s rejection of a Sikorsky Aircraft bid to replace its Blackhawk helicopters.

Senator Richard Blumenthal spoke outside of the state Capitol in Hartford, while it was closed on Good Friday and said Congress will take a closer look at the replacement process for the army’s helicopters.

“Certain assets are going to require even more scrutiny and oversight and the helicopter program is one of them after this decision,” Blumenthal said.

His comments come a day after the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a statement stating the U.S. Army was right to reject Sikorsky’s helicopter bid late last year and grant the contract to Bell Textron, which is based in Texas. Sikorsky Aircraft said it will consider next steps while Governor Ned Lamont said the state will support Sikorsky.

The Stratford based aircraft manufacturer, which is owned by Lockheed Martin, released a statement Friday, saying the company stood by its design.

“We remain confident the Lockheed Martin Sikorsky and Boeing team submitted the most capable, affordable and lowest-risk Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft solution. We will review the GAO’s decision and determine our next steps.”

While Sikorsky said its design is the most capable, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said Sikorsky didn’t supply the army with enough details about its design. It also denied Sikorsky’s claims Bell Textron’s design was not acceptable under the army’s proposal to replace its aging fleet of Blackhawk assault helicopters.

The GAO said in a statement, it also rejected Sikorsky’s claims after it expressed it would no longer try to stop the bid.

“ GAO dismissed Sikorsky’s additional arguments on the basis that Sikorsky was no longer an interested party to further challenge the procurement.”

Despite the statement released by GAO, Sen. Blumenthal said he did not know why the army rejected Sikorsky’s design.

“I am deeply doubtful and disappointed about this decision and indeed infuriated by the army's refusal to provide the facts underlying this decision.”

While Blumenthal said the government’s rejection of Sikorsky’s protest bid is disappointing, Governor Ned Lamont said the state would continue to support the helicopter manufacturer.

He said the company won’t feel the decision for a long time.

“With many years of production left for the Black Hawk and CH-53K King Stallion and additional competitions coming down the road, Sikorsky will keep Stratford, Connecticut, and democracy strong.”

