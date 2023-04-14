Connecticut’s Hispanic performing artists adapt to inflation with hope for future generations

Valeriano Ramos is a professional flamenco guitarist. He has been performing since 1985. Valeriano learned flamenco when he attended a music program at a Bronx school. Unlike most Puerto Ricans who perform salsa, bachata, bomba y plena, or boleros, he dedicates his time to the flamenco rhythm.

Although the U.S. Consumer Price Index indicated lower levels of inflation in March, Ramos said that inflation has taken a toll on many Hispanic artists in Connecticut. He said to address inflation, some artists are recording studio music, like tracks for other artists, performing at churches as part of the choirs, and even increasing their own performing fees.

“What most artists are doing, myself included, is teaching, not just performing privately or in music schools or communities,” Ramos said. “So teaching has become a supplemental source of income.”

Maria Cruz - Saco is a professor of economics at Connecticut College. She also chairs the La Latina Network, a program within the Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut . She said the hike in prices is a situation everyone is experiencing.

“Artists, particularly Hispanic artists—if you want to make a living out of your art—you’ll have to be very adventurous, and you’ll have to be an entrepreneur to sell your work.” Cruz said. “They have to take on another occupation to pay their bills.”

Although times are hard, Ramos said the future of Hispanic artists in Connecticut is promising because there’s more funding for community organizations.

“You see these programs doing great work with young people, exposing them to different forms of music and arts,” he added.

And Cruz agrees. She says the Hispanic Alliance has hosted workshops for Latin American artists and organized exhibitions.

Valeriano sees the future of Hispanic artists with enthusiasm, as the older generation of artists now teaches the growing diversity of Latin Americans in different rhythms and music styles.

“It’s a more diverse Latino community than it used to be,” Ramos said. “It was predominantly Puerto Rican for many decades. Still, now you see more people and artists from Colombia, Venezuela, and Brazil. Some groups are performing Andean music from Peru, especially young women.”

