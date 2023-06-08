Hundreds of CT tourism attractions are offering free or reduced prices Saturday. Here's a guide

Residents across Connecticut can enjoy free or reduced admission at over 200 tourism attractions this weekend.

Connecticut Open House Day takes place on Saturday, June 10. For nearly 20 years, the event has been a chance for Connecticut museums, art galleries, and other tourism attractions to offer a range of deals and discounts .

Here are some of the highlights of Open House Day 2023.

Fairfield County

The Bruce Museum

1 Museum Drive, Greenwich, Connecticut

https://brucemuseum.org/whats-on/connecticut-open-house-day/

The Bruce Museum will offer free admission all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairfield Museum and History Center

1520 Bronson Road, Fairfield, Connecticut

https://www.fairfieldhistory.org/event/2023-ct-open-house-day/

The Fairfield Museum and History Center will offer free admission to both the museum and the Ogden House all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Open Door Tea

3552 Main Street, Stratford, Connecticut

https://opendoortea.com/

Open Door Tea will have free tea tastings in their tearoom cafe from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hartford County

Connecticut Science Center

250 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, Connecticut

https://ctsciencecenter.org/

The Connecticut Science Center will offer kids' price admission for all guests during their normal hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Connecticut's Old State House

800 Main Street, Hartford, Connecticut

https://twitter.com/CTOldStateHouse/status/1666112974782709765?cxt=HHwWioC-mYq7nJ8uAAAA

Old State House will have free admission during their normal hours from noon to 5 p.m. They will also offer guests a free walking tour at 11:30 a.m.

Hill-Stead Museum

35 Mountain Road, Farmington, Connecticut

https://www.hillstead.org/event/ct-open-house-day/

The Hill-Stead Museum will offer half-off regular admission for museum tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours begin on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Litchfield County

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio

11 Railroad Street, New Milford, Connecticut

https://www.gallery25ct.com/s23-06-10.html

Gallery 25 will offer free demonstrations by artists Adele Moros at noon and Christy Bonaiuto at 3 p.m.

White Memorial Conservation Center Nature Museum

80 Whitehall Road, Litchfield, Connecticut

https://whitememorialcc.org/event/connecticut-open-house-day/

The White Memorial Conservation Center Nature Museum will offer free admission all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watertown History Museum

401 Main Street, Watertown, Connecticut

https://watertownhistorymuseum.org/upcoming-events/

The Watertown History Museum will participate in Open House Day for its third year. The museum will offer free activities pertaining to their new “A Walk Down Main Street” exhibit.

Middlesex County

Clinton Historical Society

103 E. Main Street, Clinton, Connecticut

https://www.clintoncthistory.org/events/connecticut-open-house-day

All museums on the Clinton Historical Society grounds will be free admission on Open House Day. Their hours of operation are from noon to 4 p.m.

Essex Steam Train and Riverboat

1 Railroad Avenue, Essex, Connecticut

https://essexsteamtrain.com/event/essex-steam-train-riverboat-excursions-238/

Essex Steam Train and Riverboat will offer discounted excursions on Saturday, June 10. Departures are at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

New Haven County

Fascia’s Chocolates

44 Chase River Road, Waterbury, Connecticut

https://faschoc.com/ohd2023/

Fascia’s Chocolates will offer free “mini tours” and discounted make-your-own chocolate bars from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southbury Historical Buildings

215 Main Street North, 624 South Britain Road and 576 South Britain Road, Southbury, Connecticut

https://southbury-ct.org/events-feed/?FeedID=8393

The town of Southbury will open its three historical buildings, the Old Town Hall, South Britain Library and Bullet Hill School, to the public for free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New London County

Brookside Farm Museum

33 Society Road, Niantic, Connecticut

https://brooksidefarmmuseum.com/events/

Brookside Farm Museum will honor Open House Day with free admission from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lyman Allyn Art Museum

625 Williams Street, New London, Connecticut

https://www.lymanallyn.org/events/ct-open-house-day/

The Lyman Allyn Art Museum will offer free admission all day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Open House Day. Last admission is at 4 p.m.

Leffington House Museum

Norwich, Connecticut

https://www.leffingwellhousemuseum.org/index.php/events-2022/

Leffington House Museum will offer free, self-guided tours of the main floor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will also offer free tours of the Joseph Carpenter Silversmith Shop during the same timeframe. The last tours of the day begin at 2 p.m.

Tolland County

The William Benton Museum of Art

245 Glenbrook Road, Storrs, Connecticut

https://benton.uconn.edu/

The Benton will offer free admission from 1-4 p.m. on Open House Day.

New England Civil War Museum

14 Park Place, Vernon, Connecticut

https://www.newenglandcivilwarmuseum.com/

The New England Civil War Museum will be open to the public for free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Windham County

America Museum

47 Crescent Street, Willimantic, Connecticut

https://www.americamuseum.org/event-details/ct-open-house-day-american-pie

The America Museum will have free admission to its colonial-era pie making lecture and demonstration from 1-5 p.m.

Prudence Crandall Museum

1 South Canterbury Road, Canterbury, Connecticut

https://mailchi.mp/fbb704d0eb83/prudence-crandall-museum-open-for-the-season-12380808

The Prudence Crandall Museum will offer free admission to their guided tours at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.