Hundreds of CT tourism attractions are offering free or reduced prices Saturday. Here's a guide
Residents across Connecticut can enjoy free or reduced admission at over 200 tourism attractions this weekend.
Connecticut Open House Day takes place on Saturday, June 10. For nearly 20 years, the event has been a chance for Connecticut museums, art galleries, and other tourism attractions to offer a range of deals and discounts.
Here are some of the highlights of Open House Day 2023.
Fairfield County
The Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive, Greenwich, Connecticut
The Bruce Museum will offer free admission all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fairfield Museum and History Center
1520 Bronson Road, Fairfield, Connecticut
The Fairfield Museum and History Center will offer free admission to both the museum and the Ogden House all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Open Door Tea
3552 Main Street, Stratford, Connecticut
Open Door Tea will have free tea tastings in their tearoom cafe from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hartford County
Connecticut Science Center
250 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, Connecticut
The Connecticut Science Center will offer kids' price admission for all guests during their normal hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Connecticut's Old State House
800 Main Street, Hartford, Connecticut
Old State House will have free admission during their normal hours from noon to 5 p.m. They will also offer guests a free walking tour at 11:30 a.m.
Hill-Stead Museum
35 Mountain Road, Farmington, Connecticut
The Hill-Stead Museum will offer half-off regular admission for museum tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tours begin on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Litchfield County
Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio
11 Railroad Street, New Milford, Connecticut
Gallery 25 will offer free demonstrations by artists Adele Moros at noon and Christy Bonaiuto at 3 p.m.
White Memorial Conservation Center Nature Museum
80 Whitehall Road, Litchfield, Connecticut
The White Memorial Conservation Center Nature Museum will offer free admission all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Watertown History Museum
401 Main Street, Watertown, Connecticut
The Watertown History Museum will participate in Open House Day for its third year. The museum will offer free activities pertaining to their new “A Walk Down Main Street” exhibit.
Middlesex County
Clinton Historical Society
103 E. Main Street, Clinton, Connecticut
All museums on the Clinton Historical Society grounds will be free admission on Open House Day. Their hours of operation are from noon to 4 p.m.
Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
1 Railroad Avenue, Essex, Connecticut
Essex Steam Train and Riverboat will offer discounted excursions on Saturday, June 10. Departures are at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
New Haven County
Fascia’s Chocolates
44 Chase River Road, Waterbury, Connecticut
Fascia’s Chocolates will offer free “mini tours” and discounted make-your-own chocolate bars from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Southbury Historical Buildings
215 Main Street North, 624 South Britain Road and 576 South Britain Road, Southbury, Connecticut
The town of Southbury will open its three historical buildings, the Old Town Hall, South Britain Library and Bullet Hill School, to the public for free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New London County
Brookside Farm Museum
33 Society Road, Niantic, Connecticut
Brookside Farm Museum will honor Open House Day with free admission from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lyman Allyn Art Museum
625 Williams Street, New London, Connecticut
The Lyman Allyn Art Museum will offer free admission all day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Open House Day. Last admission is at 4 p.m.
Leffington House Museum
Norwich, Connecticut
Leffington House Museum will offer free, self-guided tours of the main floor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will also offer free tours of the Joseph Carpenter Silversmith Shop during the same timeframe. The last tours of the day begin at 2 p.m.
Tolland County
The William Benton Museum of Art
245 Glenbrook Road, Storrs, Connecticut
The Benton will offer free admission from 1-4 p.m. on Open House Day.
New England Civil War Museum
14 Park Place, Vernon, Connecticut
The New England Civil War Museum will be open to the public for free from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Windham County
America Museum
47 Crescent Street, Willimantic, Connecticut
The America Museum will have free admission to its colonial-era pie making lecture and demonstration from 1-5 p.m.
Prudence Crandall Museum
1 South Canterbury Road, Canterbury, Connecticut
The Prudence Crandall Museum will offer free admission to their guided tours at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.