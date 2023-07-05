© 2023 Connecticut Public

News

Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol during CT heat wave. Here's where to stay cool

Connecticut Public Radio | By Kelsey Goldbach
Published July 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
Visitors rest at the Mount Aery Baptist Church Cooling Center with cots, charging stations and lunch for Bridgeport area people in need.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2022: Visitors rest at the Mount Aery Baptist Church Cooling Center with cots, charging stations and lunch for Bridgeport area people in need.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the state is activating its extreme hot weather protocol due to forecasted heat and humidity. The protocol took effect at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, and will continue through 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

The protocol allows for state agencies, municipalities and other organizations to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to ensure information on cooling centers is accessible online statewide.

Lamont advised Connecticut residents to take precautions with the high temperatures, which are expected to reach around 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.

“We want to remind everyone — particularly those in the most vulnerable communities — that cooling centers are available and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org,” Lamont said in a statement.

During the heat wave, it is recommended to stay out of direct sunlight if possible, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, stay hydrated and keep pets indoors or in the shade with ready access to water.

Where are cooling centers located?

A live updated list of cooling centers is available at 2-1-1 Connecticut.

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Mount Aery Baptist Church, 73 Frank Street

  • Times vary depending on temperature. For updates, visit their Facebook page here.

Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT) Station, 710 Water Street

  • Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bridgeport Senior Centers

  • For a full list of participating senior centers and their hours of operation, click here.

Bridgeport Public Libraries

  • For a full list of participating libraries and their hours of operation, click here.

Danbury, Connecticut

Danbury War Memorial, One Memorial Drive

  • Wednesday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Danbury Public Library, 170 Main Street

  • Wednesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenwich, Connecticut

Byram Shubert Library, 21 Mead Avenue

  • Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: noon - 8 p.m.

Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Road

  • Wednesday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Western Greenwich Civic Center, 449 Pemberwick Road

  • Wednesday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greenwich Public Safety Complex, 11 Bruce Place

  • Wednesday through Sunday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road

  • Wednesday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Windsor, Connecticut

South Windsor Library, 1550 Sullivan Avenue

  • Wednesday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

South Windsor Community Center, 150 Nevers Road

  • Wednesday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Westport, Connecticut

Westport YMCA, 14 Alan Raymond Lane

  • Wednesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westport Senior Center, 21 Imperial Avenue

  • Wednesday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike

  • Thursday through Friday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Winchester, Connecticut

Winchester Town Hall, 338 Main Street, Francis P Hicks and LeAnn LeClair rooms on the Second Floor

  • Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 8 a.m. to noon

Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Avenue

  • Wednesday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beardsley and Memorial Library, 40 Munro Place

  • Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For updates on Cooling Center locations and hours across Connecticut, visit 211ct.org.

Kelsey Goldbach
Kelsey Goldbach is a Digital Media Intern with Connecticut Public.

She is a fourth year student pursuing an undergraduate degree in Journalism at the University of Southern California. Recently, Kelsey was a part of the Dow Jones News Fund Digital Intern Class of 2023. She is a Connecticut native and spends her summers in Waterbury.
See stories by Kelsey Goldbach

