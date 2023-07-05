Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol during CT heat wave. Here's where to stay cool

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday the state is activating its extreme hot weather protocol due to forecasted heat and humidity. The protocol took effect at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, and will continue through 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

The protocol allows for state agencies, municipalities and other organizations to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to ensure information on cooling centers is accessible online statewide.

Lamont advised Connecticut residents to take precautions with the high temperatures, which are expected to reach around 90 degrees Thursday and Friday.

“We want to remind everyone — particularly those in the most vulnerable communities — that cooling centers are available and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org,” Lamont said in a statement.

During the heat wave, it is recommended to stay out of direct sunlight if possible, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, stay hydrated and keep pets indoors or in the shade with ready access to water.



Where are cooling centers located?

A live updated list of cooling centers is available at 2-1-1 Connecticut.

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Mount Aery Baptist Church, 73 Frank Street



Times vary depending on temperature. For updates, visit their Facebook page here .

Greater Bridgeport Transit (GBT) Station, 710 Water Street

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bridgeport Senior Centers

For a full list of participating senior centers and their hours of operation, click here.

Bridgeport Public Libraries

For a full list of participating libraries and their hours of operation, click here.

Danbury, Connecticut

Danbury War Memorial, One Memorial Drive



Wednesday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Danbury Public Library, 170 Main Street

Wednesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenwich, Connecticut

Byram Shubert Library, 21 Mead Avenue



Wednesday, Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: noon - 8 p.m.

Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Road

Wednesday through Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Western Greenwich Civic Center, 449 Pemberwick Road

Wednesday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Greenwich Public Safety Complex, 11 Bruce Place

Wednesday through Sunday: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road

Wednesday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Windsor, Connecticut

South Windsor Library, 1550 Sullivan Avenue



Wednesday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

South Windsor Community Center, 150 Nevers Road

Wednesday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Westport, Connecticut

Westport YMCA, 14 Alan Raymond Lane



Wednesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westport Senior Center, 21 Imperial Avenue

Wednesday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike

Thursday through Friday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Winchester, Connecticut

Winchester Town Hall, 338 Main Street, Francis P Hicks and LeAnn LeClair rooms on the Second Floor



Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to noon

Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Avenue

Wednesday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Beardsley and Memorial Library, 40 Munro Place

Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.