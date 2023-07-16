1 killed, 3 injured in shooting in Hartford apartment

One person was killed and three others were critically injured in a shooting in Hartford Saturday afternoon.

A 17-year-old was among those injured, police said.

Police say the incident happened inside an apartment on Maple Avenue and that it wasn’t a random act.

Officers responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to Maple Avenue after getting a call that a person had been shot. While they were on their way to the scene, they spotted a vehicle that had crashed at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Benton Street. A passenger had several gunshot wounds and was transferred to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, officers had received a report of two people with gunshot wounds being dropped off along Wethersfield Avenue. Officers located the two individuals and they were also sent to a local hospital, where one later died.

Police say all of the incidents were connected to the shooting.

The three people who survived were listed in critical condition as of Saturday, police said.