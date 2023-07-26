Connecticut faces extreme heat. Here’s how to stay cool and safe

The heat index in Connecticut is expected to hit between 95 and 105 degrees this week. Gov. Ned Lamont has activated an extreme hot weather protocol and advises residents to stay cool and protect vulnerable people from the heat.

These vulnerable people include young children, people over 65 years old, people who are overweight and anyone physically ill or those susceptible to heat sickness.

The governor’s office suggests taking cool showers, avoiding direct sunlight, and staying in air-conditioned buildings for as long as possible. The administration is also encouraging people to visit their local cooling centers.

The heat index is a measure of how air feels to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature outside, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s expected to get particularly hot this week, including during the evening hours,” Lamont said in a statement. Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut including in Bridgeport, New Haven and Torrington." Dozens of other cooling stations can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org, Lamont's office said.

Residents are advised to drink more water than usual, and to avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

Pets should not be left in parked vehicles since temperatures can increase to life-threatening levels within minutes. If your pet cannot be brought inside, then that pet should be placed in a shady area outside and provided with water.

The protocol will be effective from Wednesday, July 26, at 8 a.m. through Sunday morning.