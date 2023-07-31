Former CT lawmaker Michael DiMassa, who stole coronavirus aid, sees his prison sentence delayed

A former Connecticut state representative who was sentenced to 27 months in prison for stealing more than $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds was allowed by a federal judge Monday to delay his prison sentence.

Michael DiMassa was ordered to report to authorities on Sept. 7. A federal judge granted the extension Monday due to the expected birth of DiMassa's child in the coming weeks.

DiMassa plead guilty in 2022 and was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a scheme to steal more than $1.2 million from the city of West Haven.

Most of that money was coronavirus relief aid, which DiMassa used to fund his gambling addiction.

DiMassa's wife, Lauren DiMassa, was also convicted for her role in the fraud case. She is currently serving her sentence in Texas and is expected to be released on Nov. 21.

The couple is expecting their baby to be delivered in two-to-four weeks. DiMassa, according to Judge Omar A. Williams, plans on having the child live in Connecticut.

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi’s office was reached for comment, but Rossi did not respond.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued a statement Monday saying "Michael DiMassa betrayed the public’s trust, stole from taxpayers, and disgraced his office. Today, he will rightfully begin paying the consequences for his actions,” Lamont said.

Lamont’s office was reached for follow up comment when it was confirmed DiMassa would surrender at a later date, but did not immediately respond..