Tornado touched down in eastern Connecticut Friday, one of 5 in New England, weather service says

A tornado touched down in eastern Connecticut Friday, one of five that hit New England that day, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado hit the town of Scotland in Windham County and traveled nearly 3 miles. The weather service classified it as an EF-1 tornado, with peak winds of 100 mph. Tornadoes are ranked on a scale from the weakest at 0 to the strongest at 5.

“While there wasn't much in the way of structural damage observed, other than gutter damage to two homes, there was significant tree damage,” the weather service said. “It was estimated that well over one hundred trees were either downed or sheared off at their tops.”

Various officials traveled to the site to survey the damage. The tornado touched down on Bass Road and continued along Route 14, or Huntington Road. It then crossed Pinch Street before it lifted near Brook Road, the weather service said in a statement.

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Rhode Island, traveling through Scituate, Johnston and North Providence, weather officials said. Hundreds of large trees were uprooted or snapped at their bases, while a home had roof damage and the top of a chimney was blown off. It’s the strongest tornado to have struck Rhode Island since a tornado in August 1986, the weather service said.

The other three tornadoes touched down in Massachusetts: An EF-1 tornado traveled through North Attleborough and Mansfield; an EF-1 tornado touched down in Weymouth and an EF-0 tornado hit Stoughton.

