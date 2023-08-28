© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Back to school drive eases burden for Hartford parents

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT

Parents and guardians lined up at M.D. Fox Elementary School in Hartford on Monday for free backpacks, food and other resources before the first day of the school year on Tuesday.

Antoinette Alexander’s granddaughter is a student in the district and said the back to school drive is a huge help.

“It helps a lot; her bookbag, her notebooks, her pencils, pens, lunchbox, whatever they give to help her get through the school year,” Alexander said.

Alexander spoke alongside Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, and other advocates and donors at the backpack giveaway for students. Advocates say backpack giveaways meet a crucial need, especially in a district where many students live in poverty and continue to grapple with a teacher shortage.

But the backpack giveaway is happening as the district struggles to attract teachers. Torres-Rodriguez said the district has an 8 percent vacancy rate. But she noted that the rate has dropped over the last few weeks as the district has been able to hire more teachers.

Events like these, help the schools focus on academic achievement as well as other pressing issues.

“It also allows us in the district to focus on our recruitment, supporting our teachers and retaining our teachers,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

Backpack giveaways like these, according to Torres-Rodriguez, are more than just parents getting free stuff for their children, referring to M.D. Fox Elementary School as a community school.

“A community school is a very unique structure, a model that includes supports and programs during the school day, after school. We have food assistance throughout, I mean, they have a pantry in the school,” Torres-Rodriguez said.

The backpack giveaway was lighthearted, with school officials chatting up parents as a DJ played music as they lined up for bags. But they didn’t just get backpacks. Goya Foods was also at the event, handing out 6,000 pounds of food to families in the area. Many families lined up. Hartford’s median household income is $37,477 according to the U.S. Census, and 28.4 percent of the city population lives in poverty.

Goya Foods Division Manager Luis Carrasquillo also attended the event andsaid Goya’s participation was an act of gratitude to the city’s population who make up much of Goya’s customer base.

“This is a people that made Goya, the company that we are right now and it's our pleasure to be able to give back to the community, our customers,” Carrasquillo said.

Tags
News HartfordHartford CountyLatest News
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content