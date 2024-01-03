© 2024 Connecticut Public

Older than the country itself, Hartford Public Library marks 250 years with rebranding

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published January 3, 2024 at 5:49 PM EST
Hartford Public Library Logo
Hartford Public Library
/
Courtesy
The new Hartford Public Library logo, an "H" made out of stacked books, against a drawn skyline of Hartford.

The Hartford Public Library on Wednesday unveiled a new brand identity to coincide with the system’s 250th anniversary.

The new logo, an ‘H’ arranged out of stacked books, was debuted at a press conference at HPL’s main branch downtown, a facility currently undergoing renovation due to a pipe burst in December 2022.

“Refreshing our brand at this time allows us to align our physical space to our updated visual impression,” said HPL Board Vice Chair Karen Taylor. “In the days, weeks and months ahead, we will be hosting a number of community celebrations and we can’t wait to share our birthday festivities with the public at our library branches in neighborhoods in our diverse, beautiful city.”

On his third day in office, newly elected Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam, a long-time HPL board member, said the new logo was emblematic of the library’s innovative approach to serving the public.

“I am so proud to sit across from the folks here at the library who are constantly thinking about what the future of this library looks like, how we can better serve the residents of this library,” Arulampalam said. “And this new logo, this new branding, is a visual representation of who this library is, a library that always changes, always evolves and always looks to better represent the city that it serves.”
Hartford Public Library's main branch, in March of 2021.
Tony Spinelli
/
Connecticut Public
Hartford Public Library's main branch, in March of 2021.

Arulampalam said the many services HPL offers, from immigration help to aid for those experiencing homelessness, are vital to his stated goal of strengthening Hartford communities.

“I learned all of the things that libraries are doing in 2024 that they weren't doing when I was growing up: the social services that are provided for immigrant families, for young kids for after school support,” Arulampalam said. “For so many groups of people the libraries are so much more than just a repository of books, they're really the center of a lot of our services as a city.”

“It's really important to what we do as a city, and it's also an institution that's near and dear to my own heart.”

HPL CEO Bridget Quinn highlighted a new website featuring the new branding and programming over the course of 2024 that will honor the 250th anniversary.

“There are not many libraries…that can trace back their origins to before the country was a country,” Quinn said, noting that the United States turns 248 years old this July 4.

“This moment is literally 250 years in the making.”
News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

