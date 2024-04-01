Connecticut's presidential primary election is this week. Here's what to know

Connecticut residents head to the polls tomorrow to cast their votes in the state’s Democratic and Republican presidential primary elections.

Down-ballot races, like Connecticut’s five U.S. House seats, will have their primaries on Aug. 13. None of the six statewide elected offices are up for grabs this year. The general election is on Nov. 5.

While the state is holding a primary with at least four candidates on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the state, Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump have already clinched their parties’ nominations.

This is the first primary since the state legislature moved the state’s presidential primary election date from the last week of April to the first week, though in 2020 it was postponed to August in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is also the first election in the state’s history in which people can vote early after voters approved a constitutional amendment authorizing it. Connecticut is one of the last states to adopt early voting in the U.S.

Here’s what to know.

Can all registered voters vote in the presidential preference primaries?

No. Only voters who are a registered member of the Democratic or Republican party can vote in their own party’s primary election.

Who is on the ballot?

On the Democratic side, the candidates are Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, self-help guru Marianne Williamson, Young Turks podcast host Cenk Uygur and President Joe Biden. You can also vote uncommitted.

Though their names will appear on the ballot, Williamson and Phillips have already suspended their campaigns. Biden has already won the Democratic nomination. Here is a sample ballot.

On the Republican side, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Ryan Binkley, and former President Donald Trump. You can also vote uncommitted.

Though their names will appear on the ballot, DeSantis and Haley have both suspended their campaigns. Trump has already won the nomination. Here is a sample ballot.

How does early voting work?

This is the first election in Connecticut’s history where you can vote early without exception. Here is a list of locations in each of Connecticut’s 169 towns where early voting is available. Early voting began last Tuesday and lasted through Saturday.

How do I find my polling location, and if I am registered to vote?

Check on the Secretary of the State’s website. Note, your polling place may have changed so check the website before you vote. You can also check your voting status on the Secretary of the State’s Voter Registration Lookup.

How do I register to vote, and when is the deadline?

Connecticut residents can register to vote online with the Secretary of the State, or by printing a voter registration form and mailing or delivering it in person to their local town hall.

The deadline to register in advance is noon the day before the primary, which is Monday at 12 p.m. But, it is not too late to register for the general election or down-ballot primaries.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

You can but not at your polling location. Towns have designated Election Day Registration locations set up. The 2024 same-day registration sites will be posted here.

Do I need to bring an ID to vote?

You will be asked to provide a government-issued ID, a different ID with your name and photo, a credit card with your name and signature, or any document like a utility bill or checkbook that has your name and address. If you cannot provide any of these documents, then you will be asked to sign an affidavit instead.

This story was first published April 1, 2024 by the Connecticut Mirror.