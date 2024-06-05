© 2024 Connecticut Public

New Haven neighborhoods set for series of new affordable homes

By Abigail Brone
Published June 5, 2024

New Haven’s Dixwell and Newhallville neighborhoods are in the midst of a revitalization.

Local revitalization group Connecticut Community Outreach Revitalization Program (ConnCORP), constructed a new, affordable West Hazel Street two-family home.

ConnCORP youth services employee Rachel Graziano will live in the new house, which is conveniently located down the street from her job. Previously, Graziano took a bus, train and car service to get to work.

“Being a New Haven native it means the world to me to be back in my town, back in my city, here for the kids in the future,” Graziano said.

ConnCORP is shifting from its economic development focus, to increase the city’s affordable housing. The West Hazel Street home is the first in a series of affordable housing projects set for the coming months.

The building which was once in the place where the new home stands wasn’t salvageable. After demolition, a new foundation was laid and construction began.

The construction process took about eight months, but the whole project took place over about three years, according to ConnCORP Vice President of Real Estate Ian Williams. It cost about $700,000, with the city of New Haven contributing roughly $300,000.

At least three other multifamily properties are in development, including one also on West Hazel Street.

ConnCORP will own and manage the building, and future affordable developments, with tenants paying 30% of their monthly income on rent.

The group is only constructing affordable housing, to make sure local residents aren’t getting priced out of their hometowns, according to ConnCORP Chief Executive Officer Erik Clemons.

“People who are not indigenous to these communities are coming in and buying up the properties and land banking properties, thereby forcing folks who are indigenous to these communities to live elsewhere,” Clemons said. “We wanted to at least curb some of that, or even try and put an end to that.”
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
