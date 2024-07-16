Proposed heat safety rules could help workers stay cool and stay out of the ER, Blumenthal says

As record-breaking temperatures scorch Hartford and much of the nation this summer, US Sen. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut urges federal workplace safety officials to implement the new heat safety regulations proposed on July 2.

“This heat is a direct threat of illness, injury, and fatality to workers outdoors, but also indoors. Those working outdoors in 90-plus-degree weather are at risk of heat exhaustion,” Blumenthal said. “I'm here to demand that these rules be implemented promptly and effectively.”

At the $245 million renovation site of Bulkeley High School, Blumenthal praised construction workers and unions for their efforts in negotiating safety measures and ensuring worker protection, especially during extreme weather conditions.

Construction workers are disproportionately affected by heat-related injuries and fatalities, he said, making up 30% of all heat-related incidents despite being only 6% of the workforce.

Blumenthal called on the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to quickly finalize the new regulations, which he said require common-sense measures such as breaks in the shade, access to water, and emergency response protocols.

Immigrant workers face greater heat risks on the job

“You can see the workers behind me; they're dressed in safety gear. Those hard hats don’t breathe, those jeans barely do, and steel-toed boots definitely don't,” said Ed Hawthorne, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO.

Hawthorne said the proposed hot weather measures would address fundamental safety needs and highlighted the vulnerability of minority and immigrant workers, who often face the greatest risks.

“Hot and humid conditions have always placed indoor and outdoor workers in significant danger of heat-related illness and injury, " he said. "With workers of color and often immigrants being the most vulnerable.”

The Connecticut labor leader urged OSHA to “collaborate with unions and strengthen the rule and provisions to expedite its finalization, ensuring that every worker comes home safely to their family.”

Jess Corbett, of Unite Here Local 217, read a statement from Diane Lawrence, a long-time kitchen worker at Trinity College, who described the oppressive heat conditions in her workplace and the life-changing injuries that can result without proper safety measures.

“My coworkers and I regularly experience extreme heat because we cook so many meals in a small area,” Corbett read. “Taking breaks in a cool area and having cool drinking water are simple, common-sense measures that make a big difference. Having an emergency response plan if we’re not feeling well will make us feel safer at work and give our families peace of mind.”

How to stay cool and stay out of the emergency room

Dr. Anumeha Singh, chair of emergency medicine at Hartford Hospital, provided practical advice for workers, stressing the importance of hydration, sunscreen, light clothing, and frequent breaks in climate-controlled areas to mitigate heat-related risks.

“These extreme heat can be very dangerous,” Dr. Singh said. “We are already seeing an effect in our emergency department at Hartford Hospital, where there is an uptick in dehydration and other heat-related injuries.”

Dr. Singh suggested some protective measures to take during the summer heat:

