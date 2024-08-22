Here are 4 tips to stay safe on CT's roads before, during and after severe storms

Severe weather devastated several communities in southwest Connecticut this week, with flood waters killing two people in Oxford and causing damage to more than two dozen state roads . Bridges, houses and businesses were also severely damaged by the storm.

The magnitude of the weekend weather took many by surprise, but Alec Slatky, director of public affairs at AAA Northeast, told Connecticut Public’s “Where We Live” that there are some things drivers can do to keep themselves safe, even in unexpected weather.

Make sure your headlights work

One crucial way to protect yourself? Keeping your vehicle maintenance up to date, he said. Visibility is key in the event of a major storm, so working headlights are crucial to avoiding disaster.

Check your tires

Tire tread depth is also vital, Slatky said. To check tire tread , he suggests inserting a quarter upside down into the tire tread, with George Washington’s head going first.

“If you can see the tip of Washington’s head, that means the tire tread has worn too thin and you should start looking for new tires,” he said.

Slow down

Slatky’s biggest advice for motorists caught on the road during unexpected weather? Slow down.

“If you can’t see for a good length between you and the car in front of you — or even the cars to your side — we want you to slow down and give yourself an escape route,” he said.

Should the car in front of you brake quickly or hit an unexpected obstacle, Slatky said the extra space will help avoid a possible collision.

Use common sense, and don’t ever drive into standing water

While the worst of the weekend storms is over, recovery efforts continue across the state .

Even after storms have cleared, Slatky said, drivers should “heed the precautions of the road signs. If there are barriers, make sure you don’t drive around those barriers.”

And never drive into flood water, he said.

“If there’s standing water, don’t drive into it,” he said, “even if there is no barrier.”

Learn more:

Listen to the full interview on Where We Live: “How Connecticut can prepare for extreme flooding in the future.”

Connecticut Public's Catherine Shen and Tess Terrible contributed to this report.