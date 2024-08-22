How Connecticut can prepare for extreme flooding in the future

This past weekend floodwaters devastated several communities in Connecticut washing out over two dozen state roads. It also took the lives of two Connecticut residents.

Nearly ten inches of rain fell in a matter of hours in certain parts of the state. This is equivalent to three months of rainfall. That’s according to Connecticut Insider.

Today, we talk about what we saw in our state. With several roads destroyed and businesses impacted by flooding, many are thinking about how to prepare for future severe storms.

This hurricane season is set to be more active and more severe, so what does that mean for our infrastructure and our roads?

GUESTS:



Abby Brone: Housing Reporter for Connecticut Public

Housing Reporter for Connecticut Public Michayla Savitt: State Government Reporter for Connecticut Public

State Government Reporter for Connecticut Public Michael Dietz: Extension Educator at UConn and Director of the CT Institute of Water Resources

Extension Educator at UConn and Director of the CT Institute of Water Resources Alec Slatky: Director of Public Affairs at AAA Northeast