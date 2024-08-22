© 2024 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

How Connecticut can prepare for extreme flooding in the future

By Tess Terrible,
Chloe WynneCatherine Shen
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:06 AM EDT
Heavy rainfall in Southbury lead to flooding and severe damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure like this washed out section of Old Field road. August 19, 2024
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Heavy rainfall in Southbury lead to flooding and severe damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure like this washed out section of Old Field road. August 19, 2024

This past weekend floodwaters devastated several communities in Connecticut washing out over two dozen state roads. It also took the lives of two Connecticut residents.

Nearly ten inches of rain fell in a matter of hours in certain parts of the state. This is equivalent to three months of rainfall. That’s according to Connecticut Insider.

Today, we talk about what we saw in our state. With several roads destroyed and businesses impacted by flooding, many are thinking about how to prepare for future severe storms.

This hurricane season is set to be more active and more severe, so what does that mean for our infrastructure and our roads?

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, gardening and writing in her seven journals.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
