Heavy rain hits southwestern CT, leading to street flooding and weather warnings

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published August 18, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT
Updated August 18, 2024 at 6:24 PM EDT
View of the Mill River at Bridge Street, Stamford Conn. on Sunday August 18, 2024 after heavy rains.
Provided
/
Stamford Fire Department
View of the Mill River at Bridge Street, Stamford Conn. on Sunday August 18, 2024 after heavy rains.

Heavy rain hit parts of Connecticut Sunday afternoon, flooding streets in some towns in the southwestern part of the state.

A flash flood emergency was extended until 8 p.m. Sunday for central Fairfield County and northwestern New Haven County.

Some areas saw between 6 and 10 inches of rain, with 1 to 2 inches of precipitation falling each hour, weather officials said.

Officials warn motorists never to drive through flooded streets or intersections and to instead turn around.

Water rescues were taking place across central Fairfield County and northern New Haven County, the National Weather Service said. Mudslides were reported.

In Danbury, crews were at the scene of a mudslide near Shelter Rock Road. The incident was "under control," Danbury emergency management officials said on social media.

Flash flood warnings were also in effect for central Fairfield County and central New Haven County until 7:15 p.m. and southwestern Hartford County until 9:30 p.m.

In Southbury, crews were responding to emergencies and road closures.

Southbury Police were advising residents to stay home.

The department said on social media that emergency responders will "only be dispatched for residential flooding that presents an immediate risk to safety."

In the town of Redding, officials said streams and rivers have overflowed onto roads and bridges. Emergency crews were responding to assist motorists stuck in water.

Staff Report
