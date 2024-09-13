© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Increase in online child sex crimes prompts bipartisan action

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published September 13, 2024 at 3:54 PM EDT
Dr. Nicole Taylor, Chief Administrator of Children's Behavioral Health at the Department of Children and Families comes out to support Senator Richard Blumenthal as he announces a major bipartisan initiative to combat online child sex abuse at the capitol building in Hartford on September 13, 2024.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Speaking today during a press conference at The Capitol, Dr. Nicole Taylor, Chief Administrator of Children's Behavioral Health at the Department of Children and Families said, "Annually about 300 cases of possible commercial sexual exploitation of children are reported to Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The Renewed Hope Act is aimed at identifying, protecting and aiding victims of online child sexual exploitation.

The bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, would facilitate the training and hiring of at least 200 additional experts for the Department of Homeland Security to help identify and track down child victims whose images are disseminated online.

Lawmakers say the bill will also bolster efforts to bring to justice perpetrators disseminating sexual images of children online.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 200 cases of possible child sexual exploitation were reported in Connecticut, Hector Glynn, President of The Village for Families and Children, said.

“The numbers are increasing,” Glynn said. “At The Village, at any given day, we are treating hundreds of children who have been sexually assaulted or exploited.”

One in five girls and one in 14 boys in Connecticut have been sexually assaulted, Glynn said. Of those numbers, one in seven was under the age of six.

Reports of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online have increased year after year with millions of images and videos of horrific abuse in circulation, according to a Department of Justice report from 2023.

Advancement of the internet has caused sexual abuse of minors to expand and forced predators to adapt, Glynn said.

“Ten years ago, reports that came into DCF, or they came into The Village, most of the time the perpetrators were known to the family. There were close contacts, because that's how you build a trusting relationship,” Glynn said. “That is no longer true. Now, the grooming occurs on the internet and how quickly it is done is staggering.”

Annually about 300 cases of possible commercial sexual exploitation of children are reported to Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families (DCF), according to Doctor Nicole Taylor, DCF’s chief administrator of children’s behavioral health.

“The majority of youth who are trafficked actually live right at home while under the care and supervision of their parents,” Taylor said. “How do predators reach children right in their own homes? What is the leading way predators access them? Through the internet.”

Tactics may include narrowing down image location based on background content or identifying perpetrators based on the spread of similar images.

“On the internet, often they are just totally unidentified. Identify the victims, rescue them and protect them. Those are the objectives,” Blumenthal said. “To do it, we need the forensic analysis and experts who can use the tools like AI and the combination of images to analyze who is behind it and how to apprehend them.”

The Renewed Hope Act would increase resources to hire, train, and assign experts to the Child Exploitation Investigations Unit within DHS’s Homeland Security Investigations. It would also improve training in new and advanced victim identification technology for federal and local law enforcement.
News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate