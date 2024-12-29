CT reflects on Jimmy Carter's legacy and his work with Habitat for Humanity

As tributes pour in following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, people connected with the Habitat for Humanity organization are reflecting on his volunteerism with the global affordable housing nonprofit.

Carter worked closely with the Habitat for Humanity organization for over 35 years, only recently ending his work with them in 2019 at the age of 94.

Carter’s drive, passion, work ethic, and devotion to give back is something that personally impacted Karraine Moody, CEO of North Central Connecticut’s Habitat for Humanity.

Moody recalls working closely with him in 2018 on a Habitat for Humanity project.

She says President Carter inspired her and many others within the organization to “do good and make a difference.”

“He was 93 years old and he’s still out there framing, really, really working and it just tells you that you can do it too," Moody said in 2023 in an interview with Connecticut Public.

Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International, refers to Carter as “a role model, an incredible friend” and somebody he deeply admired.

Reckford says Carter was always “filled with such an incredible work ethic, but such a huge heart for those in need and improving lives for them.”

Moody also shared her favorite quote from President Carter:

“I have one life and one chance to make it count for something. I’m free to choose that something. My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, whenever I can, for as long as I can.”

Tributes pour in from CT officials

Connecticut officials reacted to the news of Carter's death:

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, was appointed to be U.S. Attorney for Connecticut by Carter. He said that while some may have disagreed with Carter's political positions, "none could doubt his sincerity and decency, his faith and humanity." He said that Carter "built a legacy of giving back."

“Jimmy Carter was a public servant for all seasons— leading by example, passionately and unstintingly, over deeply different and sometimes difficult phases of his life and the nation’s," Blumenthal said. “The diversity and longevity of his public service is staggering—as a military officer, Governor and President, home builder, health care activist, and much more. He certainly showed that leadership in elected office is only one of many ways to give back to our great nation. He believed fervently in the opportunity and obligation of every single person to make a difference and better the lives of others. I’ll always be grateful for his appointing me as U.S. Attorney for Connecticut, which is how I first came to know him."

Gov. Ned Lamont said Carter will be remembered as one of the country's "most humble presidents."

"President Carter’s style of leadership set an example that ought to be emulated by public officials nationwide, most notably his self-effacing and kind disposition," Lamont said in a statement. "He carried himself with grace and integrity, treated others with dignity and respect regardless of whether they were a political ally or foe, and above all worked to implement policies that make our country a more equitable place for all to live and thrive."

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said in a statement that the country is mourning "the loss of a giant."

“Few people have modeled what it means to live a life dedicated to the service of others more than President Jimmy Carter," Murphy said. "He led with compassion, humility, and moral clarity even when it came at a political cost. Helping others was his calling, and President Carter didn’t need the White House to change millions of lives. From his work at the Carter Center to volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, he worked every day to build a more just world."

