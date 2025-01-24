CT renters call for expanded eviction protections

Connecticut tenants revived an effort Thursday to expand protections against no-fault evictions, signaling the start of what will likely be a contentious debate during this year’s General Assembly session over the government’s role in regulating the landlord-tenant relationship.

A joint press conference, held by the Connecticut Tenants Union and Make the Road Connecticut at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, preceded a meeting of the legislature’s Housing Committee Thursday, where members of both parties expressed reservations but voted to consider legislation seeking to expand tenant protections this session.

Committee leadership said they’re committed to the cause. “If you’re dealing in housing, if you’re dealing in something that people need as a necessity for their lives, you have to do it in a fair and equitable way, and that’s what we’re asking,” Housing Committee Co-chair Rep. Antonio Felipe, D-Bridgeport, said.

Connecticut already bans no-fault evictions for certain groups including senior citizens and people with disabilities. This measure would expand those protections widely to include any renters in buildings with more than five units, meaning landlords would have to provide a reason — such as a lease violation or missed rent — in order to evict someone.

Supporters say the measure would protect tenants who complain about conditions on the property and prevent situations in which a new property owner might evict multiple tenants in order to raise rental rates. They also said with rising rents and a lack of housing across the state — particularly housing that’s affordable to people with low incomes — eviction protections could help keep people housed.

Opponents fear it would infringe on landlords’ rights and hamper local business.

Close to 100 people crowded behind the lectern for the Thursday press conference. The throng included housing advocates, justice lobbyists and lawmakers. But overwhelmingly, it was tenants.

During the spirited gathering, renters spoke about a wide range of experiences, from rental increases of more than $1,000 to landlords failing to make necessary repairs and abrupt evictions in cases where renters believed they’d done nothing wrong.

“Connecticut used to be a state where you loved it — nice lands, beautiful scenery. But it’s not adding up for the people that cannot afford to even enjoy it,” said Esther Fesale, a member of the tenants union.

“We can’t afford to stay,” someone in the crowd yelled.

“It’s time for the Connecticut legislature to stand up to these companies that are exploiting our citizens for the profit and [to] expand just-cause to protect more renters,” said Sharie Potter, who avoided losing her long-time home last year because of the existing protections against no-fault evictions for people over 62.

Potter said when her apartment complex was sold to a new owner, the rents went up and the new landlord attempted to get tenants to leave. “It happened to me,” another tenant responded from the crowd.

After the press conference, the Housing Committee voted to consider the issue this session. Already, multiple bills have been put forward that address no-fault evictions, and lawmakers will have to winnow them down during the legislative session.

Once the bill language is finalized, the committee will hold a public hearing. The bill is then subject to a vote in committee before heading to the House or Senate floor.

Last session, the measure stalled after passing through the committee. Although it appeared there was enough support to get through the Senate, it wasn’t called for a vote. Members of the House of Representatives said they didn’t have the votes to pass it.

Housing Committee co-chair Sen. Martha Marx, D-New London, said housing stability is linked to good health and better education. “You can’t heal if you are sick, if you do not know that you have a home that will be yours, and somebody cannot just take it away on a whim,” Marx said.

Among the eviction bills put forth so far is one co-sponsored by several freshman lawmakers. Rep. Laurie Sweet, D-Hamden, has worked on housing issues and partnered with the tenants union in her town for years. Now, she’s advocating for change at the state level. Sweet said support from new legislators gives the effort momentum and she thinks the bill could pass.

At the committee meeting, Rep. Larry Butler, D-Waterbury, expressed reservations about the bill, although he still voted to consider it. Several lawmakers made sure to point out that a “yes” vote at this stage means they’ll consider the concept, but it doesn’t mean they’ll support a final bill.

Some Republicans opposed considering it. “The state shouldn’t undercut the right of a housing provider to use their property as they see fit. A lease is a contract, agreed to by both the housing provider and the tenant, and each party knows there is a set end date,” said Rep. Tony Scott, R-Monroe, ranking member of the Housing Committee, in a written statement.

Landlord groups have also opposed the bill, saying it’s not the solution to Connecticut’s housing affordability problem.

“Connecticut residents of all ages need stable, sustainable rental homes—and nothing is stabilizing or sustainable about overriding leases, which is what some are proposing,” said Jessica Doll, executive director of the Connecticut Apartment Association, in an emailed statement. “A lease is a contract, and the landlord and tenant agree on the terms such as when it starts and when it ends. If the tenant does not leave when it ends, lapse of time is the only way a landlord can get their property back, as the tenant originally promised.”

Ranking member Sen. Rob Sampson, R-Wolcott, said if there is a housing shortage in Connecticut, he doesn’t think regulations like this would incentivize developers and property owners to build more homes. “We’re going to take away your rights to your own property by creating a policy that says that you’ve got to maintain the same tenant indefinitely unless certain conditions are met?” Sampson said. “That’s just not the way to encourage people that provide housing to want to do so.”

But for the tenants, who snapped and clapped at the statements they agreed with at the committee meeting, the crisis is real and it is imminent.

“We refuse to live lives of mass displacement for the rich man’s bottom line,” said Hannah Srajer, president of the Connecticut Tenants Union. “That’s over. And I want to be really clear right now, the tenant movement in this state is here to stay.”

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror Jan. 23, 2025.