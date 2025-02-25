© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hit-and-run driver who killed Connecticut state trooper pleads guilty, agrees to 18-year sentence

By The Associated Press
Published February 25, 2025 at 2:07 PM EST
FILE: Connecticut State Police officials escort casket of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier out of funeral services at Xfinity Center in Hartford, June 5th, 2024. Pelletier was hit by a passing car May 30th while outside his cruiser on eastbound Interstate 84 in Southington near exit 31, according to the Connecticut State Police. During the service, Col. Daniel Loughman, commander of the Connecticut State Police, said “We will move forward with the knowledge that he was a shining light whose example we will still follow in the months and years to come. Loughman posthumously awarded Pelletier the Medal of Honor.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Connecticut State Police officials escort casket of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier out of funeral services at Xfinity Center in Hartford, June 5th, 2024. Pelletier was hit by a passing car May 30th while outside his cruiser on eastbound Interstate 84 in Southington near exit 31, according to the Connecticut State Police. During the service, Col. Daniel Loughman, commander of the Connecticut State Police, said “We will move forward with the knowledge that he was a shining light whose example we will still follow in the months and years to come. Loughman posthumously awarded Pelletier the Medal of Honor.

A hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a Connecticut state trooper on a highway last year pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge Tuesday, agreeing to an 18-year prison sentence over the objection of the trooper's widow.

Alex Oyola-Sanchez, 45, accepted the plea deal during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court. Sentencing was set for April 29.

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, 34, a nine-year veteran of the force, was working overtime on a traffic enforcement detail on May 30 when he pulled over a driver for not wearing a seat belt on Interstate 84 in Southington. As he was talking to the driver, a pickup truck entered the right shoulder and struck Pelletier’s cruiser, Pelletier and the stopped vehicle before driving off.

Oyola-Sanchez, of Hartford, was arrested several towns away on I-84 and charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and several other crimes.

Dominique Pelletier, the trooper's widow, told a judge Tuesday that she opposed the plea deal and wanted Oyola-Sanchez to serve 30 years in prison.

“Will he be let out again to kill another person and cause more pain?" she asked. “Will I have to reopen these wounds again when he is up for parole? This man had no remorse for what he had just done. He fled the scene with the intent of getting away, leaving my husband lying on the highway, lifeless.”

Aaron Pelletier, a Southington native, was the 26th Connecticut trooper to die in the line of duty since the agency was founded in 1903. His police dog, Roso, was in the back of his cruiser at the time but wasn’t seriously hurt. Pelletier is survived by his wife and two young sons.

A state bail commissioner said last year that Oyola-Sanchez had previous convictions in his native Puerto Rico for third-degree murder and three counts of attempted homicide.
News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.