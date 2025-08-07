© 2025 Connecticut Public

Protesters to hold rally against Yale New Haven Health’s decision to end gender affirming care for minors

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published August 7, 2025 at 2:31 PM EDT
A CCSU student holding a handmade sign that says "Protect Trans Lives" right before the protest against the screening of the documentary "What is a Woman?" Created by Matt Walsh.
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: A CCSU student holding a handmade sign that says "Protect Trans Lives" right before the protest against the screening of the documentary "What is a Woman?" Created by Matt Walsh.

Protesters are taking to the New Haven Green Thursday night to protest against Yale New Haven Health’s recent decision to end medication treatments as part of its gender affirming care services for people under the age of 19.

The rally comes weeks after Yale New Haven Health and Connecticut Children’s confirmed the end of their medication treatments and ending gender affirming care services for minors, respectively.

The decisions are causing backlash among LGBTQ+ advocates and elected officials who characterized the developments as an “abdication,” according to previous reporting from Connecticut Public.

Protesters are rallying against Yale New Haven Health specifically. According to a social media post promoting the rally, the decision by Yale New Haven Health was made to appease the federal government. President Donald Trump’s administration has criticized gender affirming care for minors, claiming it harmed children.

Yale New Haven Health previously stated to Connecticut Public the decision was not made lightly and was made after monitoring federal executive orders and administrative actions relating to gender affirming care for patients under 19.

Democratic State Sen. Saud Anwar represents East Hartford, Ellington, East Windsor, and South Windsor. Anwar is also a pulmonologist and practices critical care medicine.

He criticized the decisions.

“As a physician, my foremost concern is for a patient’s well-being,” Anwar said. “Studies repeatedly show that access to gender-affirming care delivers significant mental health improvements for transgender teens and youth, as well as improvements to their overall health and their quality of life. Therefore, I find it extremely disturbing to see the federal government mandate that this care will be ripped from the patients needing and benefitting from it most. “
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what's been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

