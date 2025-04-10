© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Turtles rehabbed at Mystic Aquarium are released in Georgia

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:19 PM EDT

Mystic Aquarium released 22 rehabbed sea turtles on Wednesday.

The juvenile turtles were returned to the wild on a beach on Jekyll Island, Georgia, because the water temperatures are warmer there.

Fourteen green sea turtles, six loggerheads and two endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles were released after a 20-hour ride from Connecticut to Georgia.

The reptiles were found on beaches on Cape Cod late last year, harmed by dropping water temperatures off Massachusetts. Initially, they were treated by the New England Aquarium, but they were later transferred to Mystic.

Cold-stunning happens every year in the fall or winter. Turtles that travel north during the summer can get trapped in Cape Cod Bay, as they try to swim back south.

Mystic Aquarium says this was the largest number of turtles released at one time by its animal rescue program.
Tags
News Latest News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Fund the Facts

You just read trusted, local journalism that’s free for everyone, thanks to donors like you.

If that matters to you, now is the time to give. Join the 50,000+ members powering honest reporting and a more connected — and civil! — Connecticut.

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.