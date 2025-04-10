Turtles rehabbed at Mystic Aquarium are released in Georgia

Mystic Aquarium released 22 rehabbed sea turtles on Wednesday.

The juvenile turtles were returned to the wild on a beach on Jekyll Island, Georgia, because the water temperatures are warmer there.

Fourteen green sea turtles, six loggerheads and two endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtles were released after a 20-hour ride from Connecticut to Georgia.

The reptiles were found on beaches on Cape Cod late last year, harmed by dropping water temperatures off Massachusetts. Initially, they were treated by the New England Aquarium, but they were later transferred to Mystic.

Cold-stunning happens every year in the fall or winter. Turtles that travel north during the summer can get trapped in Cape Cod Bay, as they try to swim back south.

Mystic Aquarium says this was the largest number of turtles released at one time by its animal rescue program.