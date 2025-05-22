© 2025 Connecticut Public

Trump administration revokes Harvard's ability to enroll international students

WBUR | By Carrie Jung,
Emily Piper-Vallillo
Published May 22, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Harvard Hall in Harvard Yard in 2024. (Jesse Costa/WBUR file photo)
/
Harvard University, as photographed in 2024. (Jesse Costa/WBUR file photo)

The Trump administration has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students. The school called the decision “unlawful.”

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday it terminated Harvard’s certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Harvard of cultivating a “unsafe” campus that fosters antisemitism in a letter to the university.

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments,” Noem said in a press release. “Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country.”

Harvard will no longer be able to enroll students with specific nonimmigrant statuses next school year. Current Harvard students on these visas will need to transfer to a different school.

The move comes after Homeland Security demanded Harvard turn over detailed records about their international students by April 30 or risk losing their ability to enroll them. The requested information included video footage of student protest activity, disciplinary records and documentation of any illegal activity on or off campus.

Harvard sent DHS student information that university leadership described as “required by law.” But in Thursday’s letter, Noem said Harvard’s response as “insufficient.”

A spokesperson for Harvard described the Trump administration’s actions as “unlawful” and said staff are “working quickly” to provide guidance to their international students.

“We are fully committed to maintaining Harvard’s ability to host international students and scholars, who hail from more than 140 countries and enrich the University – and this nation – immeasurably,” he said. “This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission.”

Harvard has 72 hours to provide the requested information in order to regain certification in the visitor program.

A banner on the website for Harvard’s International Office assured students that updates will be provided when they become available. The announcement comes a week before commencement, when some of the university’s nearly 7000 international students are set to graduate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Carrie Jung
Carrie began reporting from New Mexico in 2011, following environmental news, education and Native American issues. She’s worked with NPR’s Morning Edition, PRI’s The World, National Native News, and The Takeaway.
