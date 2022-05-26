Lamont leads race for governor by 8-points in Quinnipiac poll

Governor Ned Lamont has an 8-point led over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, according to a poll released by Quinnipiac University on Thursday. Lamont polled especially well with female voters.

Doug Schwartz, director of the Quinnipiac Poll, said while Stefanowski is trailing, the race is far from over.

“The other piece of news for Stefanowski is that more than three-in-ten voters say they haven't heard enough about him to form an opinion,” Schwartz said. “So that gives him the chance to define himself to Connecticut voters.”

Stefanowski lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Lamont by 3%.

About 1,660 Connecticut voters were polled between May 19–23. Just over half of voters —52% — approve of the way Lamont is handling his job as governor. This compares to a 65% job approval rating in a Quinnipiac University poll in May 2020 during beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The poll also showed that 58% of Connecticut voters say they are worse off financially than a year ago. The economy ranked at the top of the list of issues important to voters in the poll. However, the economy still received its best rating in more than 15 years.

Schwartz said recent country-wide economic struggles likely impacted the poll result.

“I think it has to do with inflation in large part,” Schwartz said.

