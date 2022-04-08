Juneteenth to be recognized as a town holiday in Groton

Groton joins other places in the Connecticut, such as New Haven and Manchester, to make Juneteenth an official municipal holiday.

Officials in Groton announced this week that June 19 will be celebrated as an official town holiday.

The Town Council voted and approved what is known as Juneteenth, the day recognized by historians that commemorates when the last African-Americans were freed from slavery in 1865.

Groton Mayor Keith Hedrick said in an emailed message it’s important for the municipality to understand the importance of Juneteenth, especially given Groton’s diverse population.

Beginning this year, town offices will be closed and non-emergency personnel will have the day off.

The annual cost is estimated to be near $25,000, including overtime for staff that would be required to work on the holiday.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.