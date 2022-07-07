Sailfest is back with a bang

Sailfest — southeastern Connecticut’s largest summertime event — is back after a two-year COVID hiatus.

Sailfest

The event starting Friday, July 8 is expected to draw around 300,000 visitors over its three days.

Barbara Neff, an event organizer, said this year’s Sailfest will be bigger and better.

“On Saturday, we bring in 100 vendors,” Neff said. “We do a main stage at the parade plaza, where the whale tail is. We’re really excited this year because Tox Brewery is a new brewery in New London, and we’ve teamed up with them to make a [limited] Sailfest pale ale, which just hit the market.”

There will be food, live music and its famed fireworks display, one of the largest in the state. This year, the display will have 10,000 fireworks, sponsored by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

“I’m just looking forward to hosting the largest crowds that the city hosts all year long,” New London Mayor Michael Passero said. “You can tell it’s like a revamped, fresh look Sailfest. A lot of new energy. People have missed it for over two years, so expect to see a lot of smiling faces and a lot of people who have held off visiting the city coming back.”

