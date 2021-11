Ethics office says Annie Lamont is clear of conflicts. A Sema4 office in Branford. Gov. Ned Lamont's spouse, Annie Lamont, is a founder and managing partner of Oak HC/FT, a venture capital firm that twice invested in Sema4. Was it improper for her firm to increase its stake in Sema4 after the state’s COVID testing contract lifted the company’s testing volume and boosted its revenue?