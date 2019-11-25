The Navy Versus President Trump; Yale-Harvard Protest; Student Impeachment

Defense Secretary Mark Esper demanded the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer on Sunday. Esper said he had lost confidence in Spencer. Esper's action follows Spencer publicly disagreeing with President Trump over the military's decision to demote one of three war criminals the president pardoned against military advice. What are the consequences of presidential interference in the military code of justice?

Also this hour: Students from Yale and Harvard protested during Saturday's Yale-Harvard football game in New Haven, to call on both universities to divest their investments in fossil fuels. About 350 additional fans joined them on the field to the sounds of John Denver. Sam Waterston was there too.

Lastly, a group of student body senators at the University of Florida initiated impeachment proceedings against their student body president for using student fees to promote a political agenda. He specifically wanted to pay Donald Trump Jr. to speak on campus.

GUESTS:

David Philipps - National correspondent covering veterans and the military for the New York Times and is a winner of the Pulitzer Prize for national reporting (@David_Philipps)

Joseph Winters - Student organizer for Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard

Sam Waterston - Actor, alumni of Yale, Connecticut farmer

Zachariah Chou - Senator in the student government at the University of Florida (@ZachariahChou)

