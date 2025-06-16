From sea to table: the power of Connecticut’s kelp industry

Connecticut’s kelp industry is booming! This versatile type of seaweed is farmed right off Connecticut’s shoreline and used in a variety of cuisines, fertilizers, lotions, and more!

This hour, we’re joined by local kelp farmers and experts for a deep dive into aquaculture’s fastest growing industry. We’ll look at how chefs are using kelp in their favorite recipes and why seaweed is a powerful force against climate change.

GUESTS:



Suzie Flores: co-owner of Stonington Kelp Co.

co-owner of Zachary Gordon : Assistant Extension Educator, Connecticut Sea Grant

: Assistant Extension Educator, Eric Dawson: Director of Program Innovation, Yellow Farmhouse

This episode originally aired on April 14, 2025.