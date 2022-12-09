Reincarnation, past life regressions, and you (whoever you are)

Meet a man who has a compelling story as to why he believes he is the reincarnation of civil war General John P. Gordon.

Then, a researcher who studies past lives on why reports from children are so compelling.

Finally, sit in with Chion during her past life regression in Old Saybrook.

GUESTS:



Jeffrey Keene: Retired Assistant Fire Chief from Westport, Connecticut who claims to be the reincarnation of civil war General John B. Gordon. He is the author of Someone Else's Yesterday: The Confederate General and Connecticut Yankee and Fire in the Soul: Reincarnation from Antietam to Ground Zero. His story was researched in the Sci-Fi series, "Proof Positive".

Research Fellow at the Parapsychology Foundation, and the author of many books, including , and Patty Hall: Hypnotherapist specializing in Past Life Regression therapy and Deep Memory Processing

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.

