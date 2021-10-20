What near-death and shared-death experiences tell us about living
1 of 4 — Sunset at Bunchgrass Meadow, Selkirk Mountains, Colville National Forest, Washington
Sunset at Bunchgrass Meadow, Selkirk Mountains, Colville National Forest, Washington.
Photo by Eric Zamora/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
4 of 4 — Annie Cap and her mother, Betty.
What happens when we die? Or… when we almost die?
Hear from a neurosurgeon who had a near-death experience about his journey into the afterlife. And meet a woman who had a shared-death experience, on what it was like feeling her mother's struggle as she was dying thousands of miles away.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Eben Alexander is the author of Proof of Heaven: A Neurosurgeon's Journey into the Afterlife, about his near-death experience in 2008 while in a coma due to bacterial meningitis
- Annie Cap is the author of Beyond Goodbye: An Extraordinary Story of a Shared Death Experience, written after she experienced the symptoms of her mother dying from thousands of miles away
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.