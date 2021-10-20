What near-death and shared-death experiences tell us about living

What happens when we die? Or… when we almost die?

Hear from a neurosurgeon who had a near-death experience about his journey into the afterlife. And meet a woman who had a shared-death experience, on what it was like feeling her mother's struggle as she was dying thousands of miles away.

GUESTS:

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.