disrupted_3000x3000.png
Disrupted

After a landmark court ruling, major sportsbooks are hitting the jackpot

Published July 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
SPORTS BETTING
Joe Amon/Connecticut Public
/
Connecticut Public
Connor Smith and the Yootay singers perform the Victory Song as Sports Betting operators allowed patrons to place bets during a soft launch at Foxwoods Resort Casino September 30, 2021 in Ledyard, Connecticut.

For decades, the American sports betting industry was only accessible via seedy back rooms and offshore banking accounts. But after a 2018 supreme court ruling, betting on your favorite team is as easy as pressing a button on your phone.

This hour, an exploration of the bustling legal world of sports betting. We’ll speak to a gambling researcher on the impact of sport betting on problem gaming. And later, Indian casinos are major players in the gambling market. How are tribes responding to the introduction of sports betting?

GUESTS:

Click here to find resources in Connecticut to help treat problem gambling.

This program was also produced by J. Carlisle Larsen.

Thanks to our summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Tags

Disrupted casinosNative Americansgambling
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
