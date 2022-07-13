After a landmark court ruling, major sportsbooks are hitting the jackpot

For decades, the American sports betting industry was only accessible via seedy back rooms and offshore banking accounts. But after a 2018 supreme court ruling, betting on your favorite team is as easy as pressing a button on your phone.

This hour, an exploration of the bustling legal world of sports betting. We’ll speak to a gambling researcher on the impact of sport betting on problem gaming. And later, Indian casinos are major players in the gambling market. How are tribes responding to the introduction of sports betting?

GUESTS:



Doug Kezirian: Sports Betting Analyst for ESPN, and host of the sports betting show “Daily Wager”

Professor and Director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University. She’s also a co-director of the University’s Addiction Counselor Training Program Derrick Beetso: Director of Indian Gaming and Tribal Self-Governance Programs at Arizona State University's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law. He is also a member of the Navajo nation.

Click here to find resources in Connecticut to help treat problem gambling.

This program was also produced by J. Carlisle Larsen.

Thanks to our summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

