How astronaut Leland Melvin is using the lessons he learned in space back here at home

Published August 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
This week on Disrupted, we hear from two Black Americans who helped pave the way for the next generation of NASA astronauts and administrators. We’ll speak to NASA director Greg Robinson about the revolutionary James Webb space telescope. And a conversation with Astronaut Leland Melvin, which recently won an award from the Public Media Journalists Association.

GUESTS:

Click here to learn more about Leland Melvin's journey in space. And check out NASA's website to find more information about the James Webb Space Telescope.

This program was also produced by J. Carlisle Larsen and Kevin Chang Barnum.

Thanks to our interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

This episode originally aired on December 8th, 2021

James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
