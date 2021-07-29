© 2021 Connecticut Public

Taking Your Calls: Simone Biles, House Select Committee Hearing On The Capitol Attack

Published July 29, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT
Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
/
Getty Images AsiaPac
Simone Biles and Grace McCallum of Team United States react during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

This hour, we take your calls about Olympian Simone Biles. She withdrew from competition on Tuesday to focus on her mental health, just weeks after tennis star Naomi Osaka also stepped back due to mental health struggles.

And we want your reaction to the House selection committee hearing on the January 6th Capitol attack, happening this week.

Give us a call during the 1 p.m. EDT hour at 888-720-9677, or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

