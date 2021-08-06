The Nose Booked The Pineapple Suite: Ashton Kutcher’s Irregular Bathing, Tapbacks, And ‘The White Lotus’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have publicly admitted that they rarely bathe. Kutcher, in fact, went as far as to say he washes his “armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever.” This all makes me incredibly uncomfortable, but it turns out that maybe not everyone feels that way.

And: A look at the etiquette of the text tapback, as saluted in this week’s New York Times Magazine.

And finally: The White Lotus is a six-part miniseries currently running on HBO. It follows the staff and guests at a Hawaiian resort over the course of a week, and while it starts off as a sort of drama/thriller, it evolves into more of a satire as it goes.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

Theresa Cramer - A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications

- A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications Carolyn Paine - An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

