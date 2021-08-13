© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Nose Wants 2 B Released Posthumously: Prince’s ‘Welcome 2 America’ And T.J. Newman’s ‘Falling’

Published August 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
falling
Jonathan McNicol
/
Connecticut Public Radio

Welcome 2 America is a brand new, never-before-released full studio album of Prince material. And it’s the first one of those released after his death. That fact seems to complicate things a bit.

And: It’s not often that The Nose reads a book, but it has happened before, and it is happening again. T.J. Newman’s debut novel, Falling, has been a bit of a publishing phenomenon, having instantly entered the New York Times best sellers list at No. 2. The book is an airplane thriller, and Newman was a flight attendant until earlier this year.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine
  • Julia Pistell - A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, a co-host of the Literary Disco podcast, and other things

Colin McEnroe, Matt Farley, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
