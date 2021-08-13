The Nose Wants 2 B Released Posthumously: Prince’s ‘Welcome 2 America’ And T.J. Newman’s ‘Falling’

Welcome 2 America is a brand new, never-before-released full studio album of Prince material. And it’s the first one of those released after his death. That fact seems to complicate things a bit.

And: It’s not often that The Nose reads a book, but it has happened before, and it is happening again. T.J. Newman’s debut novel, Falling, has been a bit of a publishing phenomenon, having instantly entered the New York Times best sellers list at No. 2. The book is an airplane thriller, and Newman was a flight attendant until earlier this year.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Jacques Lamarre - A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine

- A playwright and director of client services at Buzz Engine Julia Pistell - A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, a co-host of the Literary Disco podcast, and other things

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Matt Farley, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

