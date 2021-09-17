© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose Knew The Deceased Only In Passing: ‘Only Murders In The Building,’ ‘Small Engine Repair,’ More

Published September 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Only Murders in the Building
Craig Blankenhorn
/
HULU
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

Only Murders in the Building is a half-hour-ish (!) mystery-comedy series on Hulu. It stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Amy Ryan. Five first-season episodes have dropped so far, and it was renewed for a second season this week.

And: Small Engine Repair is a film adaption written by, directed by, and starring John Pollono and based on his black comedy drama (black dramedy?) stage play of the same name. It is the first movie showing exclusively in theaters that the Nose has covered since January, 2020.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Theresa Cramer - A freelance writer and editor and the co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications
  • Bill Yousman - Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

