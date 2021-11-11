Toad's Place and the Shaboo Inn had a magic in the 70's and 80's that may never happen again.

Toad’s Place and The Shaboo Inn were part of a magical era for music in Connecticut in the 70’s and 80’s. It was a time when small music venues had a symbiotic relationship with fans and could lure thousands of rock, blues, and hip-hop superstars like Bruce Springsteen, Muddy Waters, and Cardi B to their stages.

Local arts papers, FM radio, two huge coliseums, a less fragmented music industry and plenty of college students from places like Yale and UConn who wanted cheap drinks and great music, provided a pipeline for local and national artists who wanted the intimacy of a smaller venue.

Today, the past and future of Toad’s and the Shaboo.

GUESTS:

Randall Beach is a columnist for Connecticut magazine and a former reporter, columnist and rock music critic for the New Haven Register. He’s the co-author of The Legendary Toad’s Place: Stories from New Haven’s Famed Music Venue

Brian Phelps is the owner of Toad’s Place and the co-author of The Legendary Toad’s Place: Stories from New Haven’s Famed Music Venue

David Foster is the former co-owner of the Shaboo Inn , founder of the Shaboo and Mohegan Sun All-Stars, and current owner of Shaboo Productions.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.