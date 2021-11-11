© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Toad's Place and the Shaboo Inn had a magic in the 70's and 80's that may never happen again.

Published November 11, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Toad's Place
Brian Phelps
/
Brian Phelps
Muddy Waters and friends at Toad's Place in New Haven

Toad’s Place and The Shaboo Inn were part of a magical era for music in Connecticut in the 70’s and 80’s. It was a time when small music venues had a symbiotic relationship with fans and could lure thousands of rock, blues, and hip-hop superstars like Bruce Springsteen, Muddy Waters, and Cardi B to their stages.

Local arts papers, FM radio, two huge coliseums, a less fragmented music industry and plenty of college students from places like Yale and UConn who wanted cheap drinks and great music, provided a pipeline for local and national artists who wanted the intimacy of a smaller venue.

Today, the past and future of Toad’s and the Shaboo.

GUESTS:

Randall Beach is a columnist for Connecticut magazine and a former reporter, columnist and rock music critic for the New Haven Register. He’s the co-author of The Legendary Toad’s Place: Stories from New Haven’s Famed Music Venue

Brian Phelps is the owner of Toad’s Place and the co-author of The Legendary Toad’s Place: Stories from New Haven’s Famed Music Venue

David Foster is the former co-owner of the Shaboo Inn, founder of the Shaboo and Mohegan Sun All-Stars, and current owner of Shaboo Productions.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter. 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. 

Tags

The Colin McEnroe ShowbooksmusicentertainmentConnecticutcommunityNew Haven
Stay Connected
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
Related Content