Who’s running for president in 2024? Why isn’t there a COVID vaccine for pets? And what happened to Eric Clapton?

Listen live Thursday at 1 p.m.

It’s a smorgaspourri of disparate topics this hour.

First: Who will be the Democratic nominee for president in 2024? President Biden says he’ll run, and being that he’s supposed to still be president in 2024, that would make sense. But not everyone believes him. So then you’d have to figure Vice President Harris, right? Well, there are some questions about that theory too.

And then: Why isn’t there a COVID vaccine for pets? Dogs and cats both get COVID from people. Lots of animals can. And lots of animals are getting vaccinated. Minks. Jaguars. Orangutans, otters, ferrets, lions, tigers… All getting vaccinated. So why not cats and dogs?

And finally: What happened to Eric Clapton? The legendary blues guitarist and singer hadn’t released a protest song in his 56 years of recording, until last year, when he and Van Morrison started putting out songs protesting… COVID lockdowns? And now Clapton won’t play places where there are vaccine mandates, and he gives interviews to anti-vax YouTube channels. Just what is going on there, exactly?

GUESTS:



Emily Anthes - Science and health reporter for The New York Times

- Science and health reporter for Geoff Edgers - National arts reporter for The Washington Post

- National arts reporter for Alex Thompson - White House correspondent for POLITICO

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.